More than 10 oil paintings by two former Walt Disney Imagineers – Dave Minichiello and Joe Warren – are on display in a temporary exhibition called “Small Town Charm.” Throughout May, the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at The Town of Oakland will feature the works Fridays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Minichiello is a retired Walt Disney Imagineer and an alumnus of the prestigious Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. During his time as an Imagineer, he worked with teams as the executive creative director to design, art direct and build many now classic Disney-themed experiences and attractions around the world for more than 41 years.
Warren also is a retired Walt Disney Imagineer, and was the creative lead producing art and illustration, as well as managing a team of artists and designers, for 23 years. He also assisted with an artist development program which included plein air painting locally and in Montana.
On Friday, May 28, visitors can enjoy the center’s first Art Scavenger Hunt and live music by Mud Rooster, a HAPCO live band. This free, COVID-19 safe activity co-hosted with the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation will allow families and their children to learn more about the history of Oakland and Winter Garden while discovering artworks in an adventurous way.