On Feb. 27, former Clermont police officer Jeremy Kevitt pleaded no contest to second degree felony grand theft charges. This followed an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway weighed in on Kevitt’s conduct.
“He betrayed the trust of not only the men and women of the Clermont Police Department (CPD), but of law enforcement officers everywhere,” said Broadway. “”He took money his fellow officers entrusted to his care and spent it on personal expenses. His actions are not what the Clermont Police Department stands for, nor will they be tolerated.”
It all began Nov. 17, 2020, when CPD was notified by members of the Clermont Police Officers Union, International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), regarding suspicions of misappropriations of funds committed by Kevitt, at the time the union president; he was immediately suspended with pay pending a criminal investigation.
Broadway contacted FDLE and requested it conduct the investigation into allegations, since victims were also members of the CPD.
Three days later, FDLE notified the CPD that it Major Case Unit would assume the criminal investigation. The CPD, Clermont Police Officers Union and FDLE began work cooperatively during the investigation.
A total of $47,000 in suspected stolen or misappropriation was revealed to the union, which is separate from the CPD and operates independently.
On or about March 25, 2021, Kevitt resigned. The case was still under investigation.
On Aug. 20, 2021, FDLE concluded its investigation and recommended criminal charges.
On or about that same date, FDLE presented the Lake County State Attorney’s Office the following charges:
⦁ Grand theft
⦁ Organized fraud
⦁ Money laundering
On Sept. 3, 2021, the SA Office filed charges against Kevitt for:
⦁ One count Grand theft ($20k or more but less than $100k)
⦁ One count Organized fraud ($20k or more but less than $50k)
An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 3, 2021 and Kevitt arrested that date without incident.