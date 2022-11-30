Housing for All of Lake County recently held its annual “Housing for All” forum, hosted by the City of Clermont in which 60 business and community leaders attended, along with representatives from Lake County and cities located in Lake County.
Presenters from around Florida came to share what other communities are doing to create more affordable housing. Dave Sobush, director of research for the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation shared that housing prices are still climbing in Lake County, and that a projected 143,000 people are expected to move into Lake County by 2030.
At the same time, thousands of job openings are unfilled citing that the lack of workforce housing is a key reason why.
Susan Cashwell, Assistant of Community Development of Osceola County, shared that Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) will allow more affordable housing as they have eased restrictions and waived impact fees, to encourage homeowners to add another home to their existing home, to provide housing for family members and renters.
Tamara West, formerly with Polk County government and now a technical advisor at the Florida Housing Coalition, reported that millions of federal dollars are available for Lake County to use to create more affordable housing.
Jaimie Ross, formerly a land use and real estate lawyer, initiated a broad-based coalition in 1991 that successively advocated for passage of the Sadowski Affordable Housing Act. These funds now provide Lake County millions of SHIP dollars that are allocated towards affordable housing.
(SHIP is an acronym for State Housing Initiative Partnership, a program that administers and provides funds to local governments, as an incentive to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing. The program was designed to serve very low, low and moderate income families.)
She shared how governments in Florida can now approve new affordable housing units through staff approvals, eliminating the long and costly process of public hearings, utilizing the recently passed Florida Bill 1339; HB 1339 can expedite the process to allow governments to move quicker to allow developers to create much needed affordable housing.
Lake County, per the University of Florida’s Shimberg Report, reports that Lake County currently needs 35,000 more affordable housing units.
(The Shimberg Center for Housing Studies was established at the University of Florida in 1988 to promote safe, decent and affordable housing and related community development throughout the state of Florida.)
