“Beautiful Lake County: Managing Our Growth” is the subject of a free, online panel discussion on May 9, at 7 p.m. Panel members are Doug Shields, Lavon Silvernell, Rob Kelly and Egor Emery.
Shields is the Lake County Commissioner for District 1. He is concerned about the threats of traffic, pollution and excessive development in rural areas, such as the Green Swamp. With a bachelor’s degree in accounting, he has experience doing CIA audits and investigations, performing security assessments for corporations, and teaching entrepreneurship to U.S. military veterans.
Silvernell is a naturalist who has served Lake County as administrative director at Trout Lake Nature Center, president of the Lake Beautyberry Florida Native Plant Society, board member of the Ocklawaha Valley Audubon Society and member of Lake County’s Keep Lake Beautiful Committee. She still attends County Commission meetings, where she advocates for preserving our quality of life.
Kelly, a former member of the Lake County Local Planning Agency (LPA) and the team that developed the Lake County Comprehensive Plan 2030 Horizon holds a bachelor’s degree in computer-aided technology.
Emery currently sits on the Citizens Advisory Committee of Lake Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization. His more than 30 years of environmental and quality of life advocacy in Lake County includes serving on the Lake County Planning and Zoning Commission, on advisory committees for P.E.A.R. Park and Lake Griffin State Park, and on a committee for the Lake Comprehensive Plan.
This program is the second in a three-part series on protecting Lake County’s environment. It is hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register at https://bit.ly/3gPGFRi or through the Zoom link provided at www.lakecountyuu.net.