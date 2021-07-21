The Live Well Foundation of South Lake has awarded Lake-Sumter State College and the LSSC Foundation a $170,500 grant in support of a new associate degree (AS) in Medical Lab Technology.
Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity forecasts hundreds of job openings in Central Florida each year for Medical/Clinical Lab Technologists and projected job growth of over 15% through 2028. LSSC’s planned program would help fill this workforce demand and will be the only Associates in Science degree in Medical Lab Technology offered by a Florida College System institution in Central Florida.
“Throughout our workforce region and the state of Florida, we are seeing growing demand for a wide range of healthcare professions and the new medical lab tech program is an important addition to our existing allied health offerings,” said Dr. Michael Vitale, Senior VP of Academic Affairs at Lake-Sumter State College.
WHY LAKE-SUMTER STATE COLLEGE
“The Live Well Foundation Board of Directors chose to support Lake-Sumter State College’s Medical Laboratory Technology program to solve a need for this health-related service,” said board chair Dr. Kasey Kesselring. “There is currently an extensive list of employment opportunities for this profession in Lake and Sumter Counties, including all four hospitals. Our community will now have the resources to prepare students for employment as medical/clinical laboratory technologists or medical laboratory technicians.”
“On behalf of the College and the LSSC Foundation Board of Directors, I am extremely grateful for this significant support from the Live Well Foundation of South Lake,” said Dr. Laura Byrd, Senior VP of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the LSSC Foundation. “This grant allows us to begin working toward the launch of the Medical Lab Tech program as early as Fall 2022.”
Medical Lab Technologists work in clinical lab settings in doctor’s offices or hospitals and perform a wide array of tests on blood, tissue, and other bodily fluids. These results can then be used by doctors to diagnose and treat patients.
In Florida, Medical Lab Techs must earn an AS degree in a program such as Medical Lab Technology to be eligible for employment and licensure by the Florida Board of Clinical Laboratory Personnel. Students must also pass a national certification exam.
As a standard part of the academic program planning process, this degree program still requires approval from the LSSC District Board of Trustees and the College’s regional accrediting agency, SACSCOC.
ABOUT THE LIVE WELL FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE
ABOUT LAKE-SUMTER STATE COLLEGE
Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) offers a high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties. As a proud member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont), and Sumterville.
LSSC offers non-credit, certificate, and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today’s dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.
ABOUT LSSC FOUNDATION, INC.
The LSSC Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides support to Lake-Sumter State College through the funding of scholarships and projects to advance the College’s mission of student success.
The Foundation’s work is possible thanks to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and organizations.