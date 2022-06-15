A 5-year-old girl was among four killed shortly past midnight (12;09 a.m.), Wednesday, June 8 in a single vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 561 near Florida Boys Ranch Road.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol official press release, the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old male from Orlando, was driving a Dodge Durango south on County Road 561 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve near Florida Boys Ranch Road. That caused the SUV to run off the roadway and onto a grassy shoulder, where it collided with a large tree.
Also included in the FHP crash report were two other passengers, as well as the driver and the 5 year old child. They were listed as a 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both of Orlando; the 5-year-old was from Clermont. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated.
None of the adult occupants were wearing seat belts, and the child was not restrained in a proper car seat, troopers said.
None of the victims were identified according to the official press release, although next of kin were notified for the driver and the child. In a later report, a dog also perished.
One of the people whose property was across the road from the accident said that particular stretch of road where the crash occurred is often the scene of other similar incidents, which she attributed to poor to non-existent lighting and other factors, such as sharp curves and blind spots.
Additionally, it often is difficult for her and her family to enter the road from their property, often because of other drivers speeding. She called for the county and/or the Department of Transportation to do something, including the placing of speed bumps.
CR 561 remained closed in both directions from Florida Boys Ranch Road to Lake Nellie Road before reopening hours later.
This is the second fatality noted on CR 561 in recent weeks.
On May 11, a 32-year-old female from Clermont driving a 2015 Mercedes ML350 lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck a tree stump and fence, causing the SUV to overturn.
The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to an FHP crash report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
That fatal wreck was reported at 12:19 a.m. and occurred near Cypress Cove Lane.