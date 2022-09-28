MONTVERDE — Larissa Fox, Zachary Hobson, Maria Pesciotta, and Junyu Zhou have been selected as recipients of the AP Capstone Diploma Award at Montverde Academy.
To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. Approximately 14,100 students at participating AP Capstone™ schools around the world earned this distinction.
AP Capstone is a College Board diploma program that’s based on two year long AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research. The program provides student-centered learning while incorporating performance-based assessments. Both courses prepare students for college and career success through the development of critical thinking, academic research, collaboration, presentation, and time management skills.
