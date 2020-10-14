The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake County Chapter presents a virtual professional development luncheon with guest speaker Sgt. Fred Jones at noon on Oct. 21 via Zoom.
“Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Fred Jones brings a unique perspective to the conversation of use of force in law enforcement. An advocate for Racial Intelligence Training & Engagement (RITE), Sgt. Jones makes a passionate and reasoned plea for empathy in law enforcement. He has taught RITE to his entire agency and has seen first-hand its positive impact,” the chapter said in a statement.
To RSVP for this event, email FPRALake@gmail.com.
For more information, visit FPRA Lake Facebook or Twitter accounts.