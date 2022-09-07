Since moving here from the northeast in 1999, Frank Hollinger Family Flooring has been providing professional and honest ﬂooring sales and installations within the central Florida region, predominantly here in Clermont. Our success is dependent on the satisfaction of our clients; we maintain this level by working within our neighbor’s homes as if they are our own: Professional, clean, and correct.
We work with our clients to ensure they receive exactly what they want. Thank you, Clermont, for supporting our family business for the last 20 years. As always, free measurements/estimates and 1 year labor warranties on all installations which include all ﬂoor surfaces, shower remodels and backsplashes.
Call us at 407-654-4503 or stop by our showroom at 16201 State Road 50, Suite 304, Clermont FL 34711. (In the Green roof buildings)
Our showroom hours are Mon-Fri 9-5 and Sat 10-3
Thank You for Continuing to Support Small Businesses, Frank Hollinger Family Flooring, Inc.