As a family business, we understand how pertinent it is to maintain safety during this time. We’ve been a part of this community for over 20 years and have seen it blossom from Orange Groves to subdivisions. We understand change and the necessity of adaptation. Mostly, we understand how valuable “Community” is. We are overjoyed to announce the reopening of our showroom and assist our neighbors in updating their homes, all while maintaining a professional and sanitary work environment.
We are very fortunate to call Clermont our home, and hope you will welcome us back into your residence. If you are unable to visit our showroom, we offer free measurements & estimates with mobile sample drop off. Our company offers sales & installation of hardwood, luxury vinyl planks, tile, laminate & carpet, and we specialize in shower remodels and backsplash installations.
We will remove & dispose of existing carpet & pad for free, as well as remove and reset standard furniture for free of charge. Thank you for supporting our family and local business.
Our showroom is located at 16201 Fl-50, Suite 304 (green roof shopping plaza), Clermont 407.654.4503