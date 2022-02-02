Commemorating a true gentleman and friend, the Kiwanis Club of Clermont celebrated long time member Frank Klum’s 99th birthday
Klum is a remarkable man in many ways, including his service to his country and community. A retired service member, He enlisted two days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps, Klum was assigned to the 97th Bombardment Squadron of the 47th Bombardment Group.
He continued his service through WWII and made the military his career. He retired in 1962 while assigned to the Pine Castle Air Force Base in Orlando. Klum then continued his career with the U.S. Postal Service for 22 years.
Clermont soon became his home and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont became his next journey.
At 99 years old, Frank continues daily visits to the gym, club meetings and activities as well as his active membership in Clermont VFW Post 5277.
VFW celebration
VFW Post 5277 proudly celebrated its oldest veteran’s 99th birthday on Jan. 23.
Frank Klum Sr., past quartermaster of the Post turned 99 on Jan. 24; his older sister turned 100 this past November.
Those helping celebrate included family, friends, Post and Auxiliary members.
He can keep one’s attention with his stories from the service.
Klum is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and a regular at the NTC gym.
Following the celebration, Bob Farrell of the VFW Post said, “We can now plan his 100th.”
Chuck Seaver handles public information for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont, and Robert Farrell handles public information for VFW Post 5277.