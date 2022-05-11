Franklin Pierce’s opponents referred to him as “Fainting Frank,” giving the impression he lacked bravery. A strange nickname, to be sure, but where did it come from?
During a battle in 1847, Pierce suffered groin and leg injuries when he was thrown from his horse, leaving him looking as if he’d passed out. The following day, Pierce insisted on riding with his men into battle. That might have been a mistake. This time the future president genuinely fainted from the pain.
Franklin Pierce came from a family of nine children. He married Jane Means Appleton on Nov. 19, 1834. They had three children together but sadly, all of them died young. The first, Franklin, Jr. died as an infant. Frank Robert died when he was 4 years old from typhus. But the most tragic of all was the death of 11-year-old Benjamin.
On Jan. 6, 1853, the Pierce family took a train bound for Concord just after his presidential victory. An axle broke, sending their car rolling down a steep decline. The car “broke into pieces like a cigar box.”
Young Benjamin was killed instantly and it was Franklin who found his body in the wreckage. His head had been torn off by flying debris. Franklin quickly covered his son’s body, but not before Jane saw the terrible sight. A witness wrote, “her agony passes beyond any description.” The Pierces never recovered from his death.
Jane was convinced Benjamin’s death was punishment for her husband’s election and didn’t attend his inauguration. She wasn’t alone in her belief. Pierce, himself, thought God was angry with him and chose to affirm his oath rather than swear it. He refused to use a Bible in the ceremony. In his address, he mourned publicly, saying “You have summoned me in my weakness; you must sustain me by your strength.”
He was also called “Hero of Many a Well-Fought Bottle,” referring to his alcoholism. However, in 1841, he had stopped drinking and became a supporter of the temperance movement. A newspaper attacked him as a drunkard before the 1842 election, but Pierce was still making public temperance appearances.
Jane Pierce died in 1863 and Franklin was crushed. With her gone, perhaps he no longer had a reason to curb his excessive drinking. Two years later, he became a devout Christian and stopped drinking, but the damage had been done. In the last months of his life, he developed cirrhosis of the liver and slipped into a coma. He died on Oct. 8, 1869 at the age of 64.
Although many attacks were made on Pierce’s character in his lifetime, Ulysses S. Grant was the one who came to his defense. In his memoirs, Grant wrote, “Whatever General Pierce’s qualifications may have been for the Presidency, he was a gentleman and a man of courage.”
