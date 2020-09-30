Children and teachers will receive free books Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, thanks to the efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Read to Sydney, a Minneola-based 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping children learn to read.
The books will be distributed from 8 a.m. to noon both days at 12552 Scottish Pine Lane (Greater Pines) in Clermont.
Each child will receive three books, and teachers can receive up to 15 books for their classrooms, plus 50 percent off the price of all sale books.
For more information, contact Thom at 407-247-8595.