OAKLAND — The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland invites you to pull up a chair and enjoy the sounds of live music during the “4th Fridays Music on the Porch: Summer Series!”
Presented by HAPCO Music Foundation and the Town of Oakland, the first show featuring Aaron Iannitelli kicks off from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at 126 W. Petris Ave.
The Florida native is a guitarist studying Jazz Studies at the University of Central Florida. He also plays for Chris McNeil Music, Rehearsal Upstairs, and Connect Church of Sanford.
Upcoming Music on the Porch shows include Amanda + Steve Breivogel on July 22 and a band to be announced on Aug. 26 from 3-6 p.m.
Amanda + Steve are an acoustic musical duo based in Central Florida with an extensive range of performing experience, such as Walt Disney World, multiple local community theaters, and anthem- singing for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Rays.
All shows are free and open to the public. Food trucks with treats will also be available for you to enjoy. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Center’s history and art exhibitions, “Old Town Road” and “Land, Water, Air,” which will be open during the performance. For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov