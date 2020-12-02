Lake County is partnering with Adult Medicine of Lake County to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing to Lake County residents through Tuesday, Dec. 8. The site will be closed on Sundays.
Free rapid testing will be available at the Lake Square Mall, located at 10401-015 U.S. Highway 441 South in Leesburg, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No symptoms are required and no appointment is necessary. Rapid test results are generally available within 15–30 minutes.
Adult Medicine of Lake County also offers nasal swab testing, which will continue throughout this time at a cost of $20 per test.
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is offering PCR nasal swab COVID-19 testing for residents and non-residents at the Clermont WIC location, located at 560 W. DeSoto St. in Clermont. Testing is available Monday through Friday beginning at 9 a.m. and until test kits have been exhausted. Testing is free, no symptoms are required and children may also be tested. For questions, call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline in Lake County at 352-742-4830. The hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Private care providers may also offer testing. Call your private care provider for more information.
Face coverings are available to Lake County residents at several Lake County libraries, as well as town and city halls. For specific hours and locations, visit bit.ly/LC_Mask_Distribution. Visit the CDC’s COVID-19 resource page for more information about proper mask use and care.
To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit http://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.