Tavares, FL (January 8th, 2022) ~ The City of Tavares presents our 1st Annual RHYTHM ON RUBY street party featuring live music by PETTY CASH & SKIN DEEP this Saturday, January 8th in downtown Tavares. The family-friendly event features live music, local flavor, street performers, and more!
Here is your chance to dance in the street! We will be kicking off the festivities with a high-energy performance by SKIN DEEP, one of Central Florida’s favorite bands! Following Skin Deep is the “must-see” performance by PETTY CASH featuring guys from The Offspring, Chevelle, Juliette & The Licks, ÆGES, and Fuel performing the best of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash. This will be their 2nd Florida show so don’t miss this opportunity to move and groove to these classic tunes!
Don’t forget to bring your appetite, as you stroll Ruby Street enjoying the beautiful breeze off of Lake Dora, and street entertainers, local restaurants, and bars will be waiting to serve you.
Saturday, January 8th, 6 pm – 10 pm
Skin Deep: (6 pm – 8 pm)
Strolling Piano & LED Street performers (6 pm – 9 pm)
Headline Act: Petty Cash (8:30 pm)
WHERE: Downtown Tavares Entertainment District
Ruby Street, Tavares, FL 32778
ABOUT PETTY CASH:
In 2006, Todd Morse (The Offspring, H2O), Kemble Walters (ÆGES, The Rise), Jason Womack (Fuel), and Ed Davis were all touring as Juliette and the Licks, with actress Juliette Lewis on vocals. “I’m pretty sure it was in Red Square in Moscow where the concept of Petty Cash was first conceived”, says frontman, and Petty crooner Morse. “We use to sing Tom Petty songs to warm up vocals before shows, and Womack was always listening to Johnny Cash in the van.” Once the band got back to the U.S., they booked a show as PETTY CASH on the famous Sunset Strip. The guys soon found out that hits like “American Girl” and “I’ve Been Everywhere” were universally loved by fans from all walks of life, and the demand for PETTY CASH began! With southern gentleman Jason Womack emulating the man in black and the addition of bassist Phil Buckman (Filter, Fuel) and new drummer Dylan Howard (ÆGES), the guys soon attracted a huge list of guest performers including Pink, Hayley Williams, Deryck Whibley, Butch Walker, Avril Lavigne, Matt Sorum, and many more. The band has gone on to play some legendary shows such as backstage at Coachella for VIPs, Stagecoach Festival, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba performing for the troops. Putting an authentic and energetic spin on these classic tunes, Petty Cash continues to break the “cover band” stereotype, and bring the party band experience to a new level.
ABOUT SKIN DEEP:
Skin Deep was formed in 1988. Through the years the band has maintained a professional-looking and sounding show and a level of performance that has made them arguably one of the most in-demand acts in the Central Florida area. After almost 34 years, Skin Deep has cultivated a large and devoted fan base and continues to thrill audiences with their energy, musicianship (and OMG the vocals). The band has opened for many national acts over the years such as REO Speedwagon, The Romantics, Pat Benatar, Rick Springfield, Eddy Money, and many more.
FOR MORE INFO:www.tavares.org