What’s for dinner? It’s an easy question for students at Windy Hill Middle School in Clermont, because many times they are the ones bringing home the groceries, thanks to Wolfy’s Market, an on-campus “store” that provides free, fresh produce and other food items to students and their families.
“Right now, this program is needed more than ever,” said Michael Tarquine, the school’s artistic director. “The events of the past eight months have devastated some families. I hope that offering needed food items to families will help ease some of the burden and stress that families may be feeling.”
Wolfy’s Market is an outgrowth of the community service projects led by the WHMS Fine Arts Department under the leadership of Tarquine. Five years ago, he worked with students on a vision and mission statement for the Fine Arts Department.
“The students wanted to create a program that would look for ways to have a positive impact on our campus and in our community,” he said. “We started doing Thanksgiving food drives and putting together full holiday meals for students in need here on our campus.”
During a food drive two years ago, a parent asked if Tarquine would be interested in having a full-time market on campus for students and families.
“That led to a meeting with Second Harvest Food Bank, which has a program that partners with schools to have a school-based market on campus,” he said. “Since then, we have continued to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and Faith Neighborhood Center (a local food pantry) to maintain our campus market. We even secured a $10,000 grant from Kroger to cover food costs.”
No cash is exchanged at Wolfy’s Market. The food is available to everyone regardless of family income, eliminating any stigma that might be associated with students taking food home. This means a wide cross-section of the school can and does participate, said Principal William Roberts. Last year, the market averaged about 400 participants each month.