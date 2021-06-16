Many people are still unemployed and unsure of how they will find their next job opportunity. To help them through this time, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida offers Job Connection services, including a variety of online webinars. Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit has been hosting these free webinars for job seekers, offering advice and guidance focused on many aspects of the process.
Here are a few upcoming online programs.
June 16: How to update your résumé.
June 18: Effective job search techniques.
June 23: Budgeting during a crisis.
June 25: Exploring career changes.
Visit www.goodwillcfl.org/services/virtual-job-connection-services for program registration information.
For assistance, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.