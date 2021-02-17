Be Free Lake, Inc., a community drug prevention and mental health awareness coalition in Lake County, is presenting an online webinar Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. titled, “Assessing and Intervening: The Impact of Risk and Protective Factors on our Mental Health.”
The purpose of this webinar is to identify risk factors that contribute to mental health concerns in our community, according to the group. Ostin Celestin, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the state of Florida, will facilitate the program. Group discussions will focus on protective factors that help individuals cope and manage mental health issues.
Celestin has over 15 years of experience working with at-risk youth and families and adults experiencing issues of addiction and acute mental health, such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, psychosis and bipolar disorder.
Register for the Zoom session here: