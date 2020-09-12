Saturday, Sept. 19, non-perishable food will be distributed by His Hands Food Ministry, 10 a.m.–noon. The event will take place at Clermont Baptist Church, 16115 Old Highway 50, in Clermont.
Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 83F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 13, 2020 @ 2:21 am