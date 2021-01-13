Saturday, Jan. 16, non-perishable food will be distributed by His Hands Food Ministry, 10 a.m.–noon. The event will take place at Clermont Baptist Church, 16115 Old Highway 50, in Clermont.
Part of Clermont Baptist Church, His Hands Food Ministry has been operating over four years on the third Saturday of each month. April through July of last year, an average of 75 families received food each month. Since August, that number has been about 30 to 40 families.
In December, the ministry distributed food to 35 families and provided toys to 45 children, as well as to the South Lake Pregnancy Center.
Through February 2020, the ministry had served hot meals. Due to COVID-19, the program shifted to only handing out nonperishable foods in a drive-through format. Organizers hope to start serving a hot meal again soon.