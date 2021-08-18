Programs on Aug. 19, 26 starting 7 p.m.
SCORE-Florida will be offering two online programs Aug. 19 and 26.
The Aug. 19 program will be “Pivot from Traditional to Digital Marketing” on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The Aug. 26 program will offer “Tips for Selling without Shipping.” This will also be at 7 p.m.
Selling then shipping items is not for everyone. Fortunately, there are options for getting items moved out of the house, garage, or storage units with ease, according to guest speaker Danna Crawford. She is known as the “Power Selling Mom” and has been eBay seller since 1997.
INTERESTED?
Register for these programs and other SCORE business events at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
ABOUT SCORE MID-FLORIDA
SCORE Mid-Florida serves entrepreneurs and other small business owners in Sumter, Marion and Lake counties. It’s under the larger SCORE 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Free, confidential business mentoring is also available.
Visit: https://midflorida.score.org.
Business mentors are needed, too.