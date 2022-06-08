Groveland Public Safety will be hosting a free community outreach event,” Pancakes with Public Safety!” from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Friday at the City of Groveland Public Safety Complex, 6825 State Road 50.
Firefighters and officers will be cooking pancakes and sausages.
ABOUT PANCAKES WITH PUBLIC SAFETY
The Groveland Public Safety Complex has officially been open for about a year. For those who haven't had a chance to see it, be sure to visit and get to know the officers and firefighters of the Groveland Police Department and the Groveland Fire Department.
TO LEARN MORE
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-pancakes-with-groveland-public-safety-tickets-354132609167