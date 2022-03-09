There will be a free presentation from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 12 at Cooper Memorial Library climate resiliency presented by Eileen Tramontana, executive director of the Trout Lake Nature Center. The public is invited.
During the past few years, public opinion has become more aligned with the scientific community’s prediction of future challenges due to the rapid climate changes that are occurring, including droughts, wildfires, loss of glaciers and subsequent rising sea levels, etc.
Statewide, Florida is facing many challenges in the upcoming decades, especially in low lying areas, due to the surrounding waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. In addition, population growth is prompting concerns about vulnerable aquifers, rapid loss of habitat and pressure on our wild areas.
The presentation will aid in understanding how the environment, humans and wildlife will be affected as Florida is changed by these climate shifts. It will introduce what are some of the potential solutions and what can each of us do to prepare for these challenges.
This program is sponsored by the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. There will also be refreshments and a native plant auction. You can get more information on our organization and activities at: Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org/.
Find and like the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/program-on-climate-resliency/3547986581992125/