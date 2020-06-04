Free lunches and breakfasts will continue to be served to children up to age 18 at select Lake County locations throughout the summer.
The distribution schedule will remain the same: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, three schools – South Lake High, Mount Dora Middle and Carver Middle –no longer serve as distribution sites because of low participation.
Children may receive meals at any location, regardless of where they attend school. They may come alone (walking, riding bikes, etc.) or they may come with an adult, but the children must be present to receive the meals.
Meal distribution began shortly after spring break, as schools remained closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The locations listed below will continue as distribution sites this summer.
Elementary Schools: Astatula, Cypress Ridge, Eustis Heights, Grassy Lake, Leesburg, Lost Lake, Pine Ridge, Sawgrass Bay, Sorrento, Tavares, Treadway, Triangle, Umatilla and Villages of Lady Lake. Middle Schools: Cecil E. Gray
Charter Schools: Mascotte
Spring Creek Charter School Summer Food Distribution: These sites use a different vendor and have different operating hours. They distribute meals Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Spring Creek Charter, Altoona School and Sandy Acres Community in Umatilla.