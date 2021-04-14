Still need to complete your 2020 tax forms? United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is offering free tax preparation services by IRS-certified volunteers.
Last month, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year was automatically extended from April 15 to May 17. That doesn’t mean you want to procrastinate getting the forms done – especially if you’re due a refund.
To take advantage of the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, filers must have an income of $67,500 or less for 2020.
For more information, call 352-787-7530, ext. 248, or visit https://www.uwls.org/vita-free-tax-preparation.