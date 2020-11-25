Simchat Torah Beit Midrash (STBM), the Hebrew Bible college located at the Florida Citrus Tower in Clermont, is seeking to make a difference this Thanksgiving Day by serving a free dinner to first responders, veterans, medical personnel and anyone in need.
“Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks for those who have dedicated their lives to serving our community all year long and to those who have served our country to protect our freedoms. STBM honors our men in blue and all veterans, and we thank all those first responders who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic,” says Hope Medina, STBM regional director for the southeast United States.
In preparing for Thanksgiving Day, a team of volunteers is being led by five-star chefs Carlos and Patricia Betancourt.
“Our goal is to serve our community especially at this time. It is a day to give, a day to remember the people who are usually forgotten. There are actually a lot of lonely people who don’t have families; this is how we reach out to them,” said Carlos.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, in the Valencia Hall in the Citrus Tower, 141 Highway 27 in Clermont. For more information, call 352-989-5847.