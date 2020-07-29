Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.