Thanks to a local scholarship organization, Lake Technical College’s Adult Education students will receive an automatic scholarship valued at $30 to cover their fall tuition. This can be used by both returning and new GED® Prep and English language (ESOL) students.
GED® Prep classes help individuals prepare for the GED® test, and once an individual passes all four sections of the GED® test, they earn a State of Florida High School diploma. ESOL classes are for individuals who want to improve their conversational English and basic language skills.
GED® Prep and ESOL fall semester classes start in August, and students can enroll anytime throughout the semester. To provide options during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Tech is offering Adult Education classes face-to-face throughout Lake County, fully online classes, and the ability to attend in a hybrid format.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution that offers career training. Visit www.laketech.org or call (352) 589-2250 for more information.