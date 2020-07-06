July 10 at 11:30 a.m., Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s Job Connection Center will host a free hour-long webinar for job seekers. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, it will focus on different types of interviews and provide advice on how to respond to frequently asked questions.
With more than 2.4 million people in Florida applying for unemployment benefits since March, Goodwill’s job connection services are more important than ever. Employment specialists are working virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice interviewing and apply for openings online.
Register for the Zoom webinar by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interviewing-success-registration-111002954826. To participate in the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/96693495425.
Upcoming free webinars can be found www.goodwillcfl.org.
Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.