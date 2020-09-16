The St. Johns River Water Management District’s free Thursday morning webinar series continues with discussions about agricultural innovation and how aerial imagery can help the district protect water resources.
These free, half-hour educational webinars begin at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.sjrwmd.com/education to register for:
Sept. 24: Waterwise Landscaping, presented by district water conservation coordinator Deirdre Irwin and public communications coordinator Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, will discuss how you can use the district’s online waterwise database to find plants that will use less water in your landscape.
Oct 8: Bill VanSickle will present ways the district uses remote sensing to manage water resources in “A bird’s eye view: How the district uses aerial imagery to protect our water resources.”
Additional webinars will be posted on the district’s website as they are developed. For more information, contact Mitchell at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com.
The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. It encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.
Connect with on Twitter at @SJRWMD, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. For more information, visit www.sjrwmd.com.