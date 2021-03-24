Would you like to earn a free national certification as a youth mental health first aider? Be Free Lake is offering in-person Youth Mental Health First Aid courses in Clermont and Mount Dora.
A March 27 session will be held at Saint Philip Lutheran Church, 1050 Boyd Drive, Mount Dora, and an April 10 session will be offered at Community Foundation of South Lake, 2150 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont. Both sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break.
Spaces are limited due to social distancing guidelines, so reservations are necessary. Email Delrita Meisner at delrita@befreelake.org and note which session you wish to attend.
Temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry into the facility, and all participants will be asked to complete a COVID-19 health questionnaire.
The program’s collaborative partners and sponsors are Community Foundation of South Lake and Saint Philip Lutheran Church.