news reporter

The News Leader is seeking people who are interested and willing to cover the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Monteverde. Experience is preferred, but will consider others.

As a reporter, you will be covering hard news items such as city/town council meetings, breaking news; community events (such as festivals, fairs, Christmas parades and the like); and human interest features. Upon occasion, it may also entail investigative reporting.

The pay is $45 per article used, and $5 for each photograph chosen that accompanies an article.

If any of this interests you, contact: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com

