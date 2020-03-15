“From Florida’s crystalline springs to its majestic oaks and cypress, beyond all its beauty, Florida’s wild soothes our souls and excites our spirits,” says Linda Wilinski, professional photographer and presenter. Her work and adventures will be the focus of Trout Lake Nature Center’s Friday Night Naturalist program on March 20 at 6 p.m.
A certified Florida Master Naturalist and Springs Ambassador who attended Crealde School of Art, Wilinski has exhibited at Leu Gardens in Winter Park, at the Osceola Center of Arts and in historic Mt. Dora. She won first place for Florida’s State Parks annual summer photo contest of 2018 and recently completed a yearlong photo series of Oakland Nature Preserve.
The most important part of her photography is not who is behind the lens, but rather what is captured in front of it and how we all can help conserve it. Wilinski’s mission is to serve as the bridge between the audience and wild Florida, inviting individuals to explore, experience and embrace the outdoors. Join Wilinski on a photographic journey through wild Florida to be inspired by its natural beauty, hear about its perils and learn how we can all make a difference.
The Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis. Friday Night Naturalist programs are held monthly on the third Friday. These programs are free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.