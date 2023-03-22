If you like book bargains, the Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library Spring Book, Bake and Craft Sale is the place to be.
The annual sale will be March 25, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., in the Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 U.S. 27 in Minneola. There will be a sizeable selection of books, as well as CDs and DVDs, all priced between 25 cents to $1.
Come hungry not only for bargains but also breakfast, lunch and baked goods.
Because this is also a craft fair, there will be 60 tables of crafts and gift items from local artisans and vendors.
The sale supports the library, as well as local artisans and vendors. To see some of the vendors’ products, visit the Minneola Schoolhouse Library Book, Bake and Craft Sale Facebook Event Page.
The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library is an independent, 501(c)3) nonprofit charitable organization that supports the library’s educational and literacy efforts, such as reading encouragement programs.
Membership in the Friends is $5 per year. Send a check to the Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library at P.O. Box 1378, Minneola, FL 34755 or stop by the library.