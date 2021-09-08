Part Two
In 2001 I worked two full-time jobs. In addition to being a reporter and editor at the Statesville Record & Landmark in North Carolina, I was also the night auditor for the Holiday Inn Select in Hickory.
Of the latter, I worked from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Once my shift ended I would drive home, sleep for several hours, then shower and head to Statesville, which was about 30 miles from Hickory. Not that fateful day.
Slightly less than an hour into my sleep, at approximately 8:45 a.m., I was awakened by my (then) wife, who informed me a plane had just crashed into one of the World Trade Center buildings, the North Tower. To me it was no big deal, news-wise. For one thing, since it wasn’t local, we would receive articles from the Associated Press. Secondly, to me it was reminiscent of an incident in the mid-1950s, when a plane crashed into the Empire State Building. I went back to sleep.
Not even 15 minutes later, she again woke me up. I was about to read her the riot act, but before I could she said a second jet had crashed into the other Trade Towe building. I was suddenly wide awake. I saw the replay on the television, immediately showered and raced to work.
Being a morning paper, most of the newsroom staff arrived in the late morning-early afternoon. So it was not-surprising-yet-at-the-same-time-surprising to discover I was the first person to arrive. I immediately started calling everyone who worked in the newsroom, beginning with the managing editor.
Then, on a hunch, I called a phone number I had from a source I had known years earlier who at that point worked in the Trade Towers; at that point in time I was a reporter covering oil trading commodity futures on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange).
To my surprise, someone — not the person I knew — answered the phone. It was a poor connection, but I did manage to speak to that person. However, whatever the person at the other end said was undecipherable. Then the line went dead.
Minutes later, at approximately 9:59 a.m., the south Trade Tower collapsed. Nearly half an hour later, shortly before 10:30 a.m., the North Tower collapsed.
To this day I do not know and probably never will whether the person I know who worked inside the World Trade Center was inside at the time and if so, escaped or perished. However I do know someone who narrowly escaped death at the World Trade Center that day — and narrowly is barely adequate the word to describe it.
Al Bassano Jr., was the son of a former editor of mine when I was a reporter covering the NYMEX. my co-workers and I always called him “Young Al,” to differentiate between the two. Young Al was in his mid-20s and worked in the Wall Street area. He lived in New Jersey and took the *PATH train from Hoboken into Manhattan.
That morning he arrived at the terminal just as the first jet struck. He said the ground rumbled as if an earthquake had struck. When he made it to the top of the escalator, he saw a throng of people running in his direction. He turned and began running in the same direction.
It almost cost him his life, not because he might have been crushed by the panicking mob, but because he didn’t know why. He hadn’t had time to figure the ground rumbling as he disembarked from the train was related to the madding crowd. Several times he just narrowly missed being struck by falling debris.
Once he reached a safe place he learned what had occurred. He also witnessed the second jet crash into the South Tower. It would take him two days before he was able to make it back to New Jersey.
I wish there was a further happy ending to this, but as I attempted to reach out to a former co-worker, asking how I could get in touch with Young Al, I was informed that approximately six or seven years ago he took his life. I wonder whether survivor’s guilt may have played a role in this.
*PATH is the Port Authority Trans-Hudson, a 13.8-mile rapid transit system in the northeastern New Jersey cities of Newark, Harrison, Jersey City, and Hoboken, as well as Lower and Midtown Manhattan in New York City.