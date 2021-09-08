Part One
Some events are etched in your memories forever, such as weddings and the birth of your children and milestone birthdays. But not all memories are happy ones. Sept. 11, 2001, is etched in my memory in a way that I will never forget.
I woke up that morning like any other day as a reporter for a daily newspaper in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, which is located just two hours from New York City. I never turned on the television in the morning because I like to start my day quietly and with coffee.
That morning I was scheduled to cover the Berks County Courthouse Commissioner’s meeting and check up on any criminal cases at the courthouse. When I walked out the door that morning, I was greeted by my neighbor, Bruce, looking rather somber and asking if I’d seen what happened to the World Trade Center. He said an airplane hit it. I went back inside and turned on the TV and promptly woke up my husband Mike, who was a news editor at the paper we both worked at. We made a phone call to our editor and knew it would be a long day.
Events continued to unfold as the second plane hit the South Tower and news of the third plane destroying part of the Pentagon and the fourth plane that crashed into a field in central Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back.
One thing after another kept happening and it was becoming very scary.
I could not believe this was happening, and just two short hours away from where I lived.
I had covered many heartbreaking stories as a journalist, but this was the worst. That day I interviewed county commissioners, and family members who were waiting to hear if their loved ones had made it out before the buildings collapsed. There were so many storied to be told.
I remember that night in the newsroom where we would usually all chat a little here and there while we worked on our news articles for the next day. But that evening was different. There was no chatting or joking around, just the constant clicking of keyboard strokes as we tried to absorb what had happened and worked to get the stories finished on deadline. In the days and weeks that followed there was a steady flow of follow up stories, family members who had lost loved ones, people who for one reason or another were delayed at arriving to work at the World Trade Center on that fateful day. The stories went on for weeks. The cancelled flights and people unable to get to their destinations. The patriotism that erupted on Sept. 12 when everyone was putting an American flag in their yard. People were kinder, more compassionate.
As the 30-day anniversary of Sept. 11 approached, a family friend and N.Y.C. retired police officer offered to take us to the site of the World Trade Center. I approached my editor who agreed a story from the World Trade Center site would be good.
We arrived in New York City and had to walk several blocks to get to the World Trade Center site. But once there, the pile of ruble was still smoldering. People stood there looking at the site. No one spoke. We all stood silently. It was one thing to see it all over television, but it was something else when you were there, looking at what remained of New York’s most iconic buildings.
I interviewed a man that oversaw a parking lot just blocks from the World Trade Center. He told he how that morning was like any other until he heard a very low flying airplane, which then flew into the north tower. He described how shocked he was as the morning events unfolded right before him. And as the buildings fell and great plumes of smoke and dust filled the streets, this man joined many others as they fled the city. Fear had overcome everyone as they just tried to get away from what was happening.
As we drove home from New York City that day, I thought about the sadness for all that had happened, the lives changed forever, how quiet things still were in the city, and how startled people were and how that day was forever changed for so many people.
Our country was changed forever on Sept. 11, 2001, and I for one, will never forget.
Sharon Spohn currently is a freelance writer for the News Leader. She also is a Realtor SRES, C2EX with Century 21 Carioti.