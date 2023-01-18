“I have struggled with sending this email for weeks. You will see what I have to say will ruffle the feathers of many school districts. Good. I hope it does. You say there is a shortage of teachers in the state of Florida. I respectfully disagree with you. There is not a shortage of teachers, but a shortage of respect given teachers.
Because of this, teachers are leaving the profession in droves — good teachers with years of experience under their belts — and going into real estate, private enterprise, and many noneducational jobs. I’ve taught in Florida for 28 years. Without a doubt, the last 11 have been the worst. And it all is because teachers are no longer given respect.
To begin with, school districts deal out the biggest chunk of disrespect toward teachers. This includes Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, ELA, Math, Science and History/Social Studies departments, Curriculum departments and Testing departments. A good salesperson convinces someone (or “somebodies”) at the district level that their particular program will yield increased test scores. Since increased test scores is the name of the game, districts spend thousands of dollars on programs that don’t work.
Case in point: lesson plans. Anyone who has been through an educational program at a college knows how to not only write plans, but knows how to implement them. I’m sure most teachers would agree that good planning and implementation is important, but plans that raise test scores? A stretch. Yet teachers have been hounded because of something as inconsequential as how a plan is written. Lesson plans are only one program “designed to raise test scores.”
We have so many programs, mandates and edicts that we could literally spend all day just accomplishing the fluff district office staff sends our way. To add insult to injury, many district employees that make these decisions have been out of the classroom so long they would be shocked (and eaten alive!) if they had to come back and do what they’re expecting the teachers to do.
District staff walk through classrooms. They may spend 3-5 minutes in the room, yet the teacher receives a laundry list of everything that was done wrong. Rather than the district employee spending actual time in the room, helping the teacher, they quickly retreat to their nonchild-infested offices, where they commiserate with other district employees about how bad such-and-such school is, and how said school will bring down the coveted district “A” they’re looking for. Give me a break and change. Help those in the trenches rather than hurling grenades at them.
Next, per contract, a teacher is allowed a planning time every day. I suppose this is so we don’t have to take work home (HA!). Yet districts find more and more ways to take away those planning periods — covering classes, attending ESE meetings, attending PLC meetings, etc.
I can identify particular years that I’ve taught just by the yearly “buzz word.” One year it was “fidelity,” the next was “rigor,” then it was “bell-to-bell instruction.” Lately it has been “collaborative planning.” We teachers have learned to decode these buzzwords. Aall of them simply mean taking more time away from the teacher all while putting something else on their plates to accomplish.
I arrive at school well before 7 a.m., and don’t leave until 5 p.m. (or later) daily. I am not alone in this, most teachers have this same schedule. In most districts, teachers have contact with students between six-to-seven hours. The rest of the time is meetings and doing needless paperwork.” C.
