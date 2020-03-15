To prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, many organizations have been cancelling their meetings, festivals, sporting events, concerts and other gatherings. Before attending any of the events included in this issue of the Clermont News Leader, please contact the sponsoring organization to confirm that the event will indeed take place.
Local governments that have announced event cancellations include the following:
City of Clermont: www.ClermontFL.gov
Lake County Government: www.lakecountyfl.gov
City of Groveland: groveland-fl.gov
City of Mount Dora: www.cityofmountdora.com
Clermont News Leader encourages readers to visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or contact the Florida Department of Health at www.floridahealth.gov or 866-779-6121 for the latest updates and guidance on this emerging public health threat.