John Adams, a staunch supporter of American independence and a representative for Boston at the First Continental Congress, felt that, after America gained independence from Great Britain, July 2nd was the correct date on which to celebrate American Independence Day.
July 2nd was when the vote for independence took place. July 4, 1776, was when the Declaration of Independence was officially signed. Thereafter, Adams would reportedly decline invitations to appear at July 4th events in protest.
In an interesting turn of events, July 4th would prove significant to Adams in another way. Both Adams and Thomas Jefferson, another key figure in American history, died on July 4, 1826, which marked the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.