Dreams Fulfilled Golf Classic, featuring four-player teams and a scramble format, is set for May 5 at DubsDread Golf Course, located at 549 W Par Street in Orlando, with proceeds benefiting Central Florida Dreamplex.
Raffles, hole-in-one prizes and contests for longest drive and other competitions will round out the inaugural golf event. The Top 4 overall lowest score players in the event get the opportunity to shoot for $1,000,000 from 165 yards. The event begins with registration at 7 a.m., followed by a warm-up with a pro at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
In addition, a Fire Truck Golf Ball Drop will be held the same day at the Orlando Central Florida Dreamplex location, 5125 Adanson Street. For $10 per ball, you can enter for a chance to win $1,500 when numbered golf balls are dropped from a fire engine ladder over a target. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will include a Cinco de Mayo celebration with food trucks.
Central Florida Dreamplex, based in Clermont at 2400 South Highway 27, is a center for therapy, fitness, recreation and sports designed specifically for individuals with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. Programs include traditional and recreational therapies, adaptive sports and group fitness classes for the whole family.
For more information, call 352-394-0212 or visit www.cfldreamplex.com.