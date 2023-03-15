This past Friday, Feb. 25, the Clermont Historic Village hosted is Family Day Festival.
With a host of organizations and volunteers, the Family Day Festival featured games, exhibits, prizes, face painting, music, free books, food, treats, take-aways and plenty of creative opportunities.
Over 20 vendors and exhibitors had interactive exhibits, including the Kiwanis Club of Clermont, South Lake Junior Women’s Club, Boy Scout Troops, Weichert Realtors, the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance, Clermont Fire and Police Departments.
Volunteers came from the East Ridge, Real Life Christian Academy, Montverde and Hope Preparatory Academy Key Clubs.
Free food, snacks and drinks were available, along with items such as child safety ID kits. Boy Scout Troop 1848 helped children create their own duct tape pillows, for when they read to Sunny, who is taking over for Toby, with Read to Sydney. Upon the death of Sydney, Toby was next in line to help children learn to read, and after 10 years, his position is now taken up by Sunny.