The Clermont Garden Club is hosting a December “Fun with Flowers” Workshop. Get ready to have a fun time creating a Christmas tree shaped flower arrangement from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec, 18 at the clubhouse, 849 West Ave.
This workshop will be limited to 30 attendees to allow for space to create your masterpiece. The Garden Club will provide all materials except clippers to trim live stems.. Cost will be $48.15 tax included, for all materials.
INTERESTED?
Those interested can register at www.eventbrite.com Eventbrite fees will apply or contact Cindy Simon at Clermont Garden Club bsktcindy@earthlink.net.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
The Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to stimulate a knowledge and lover of gardening, and the artistic use of plant material.
For more information on becoming a member or for Clubhouse Rental opportunities go to: www.ClermontGardenClub.com
Carol Walker is the publicity chairperson for the Clermont Garden Club.