On a rainy Sunday morning last month, the Kiwanis Club of South Lake County teamed up with Papa’s Diner to host a car show fundraiser for the newly created Officer Conrad Buckley scholarship fund.
Buckley, who served for two years as a patrol officer for the Clermont Police Department, died in April due to COVID-19.
In recognition of Buckley, the Kiwanis Club created an annual scholarship for new police officer candidates entering the Lake Technical College program for law enforcement. For each of the next 10 years, a new police officer will be a Buckley scholar cop. Police Chief Broadway has hung a 10-year plaque in the front lobby of his headquarters, which will display the scholarship recipient names.
The car show raised over $2,600 and was supplemented by a $500 donation from the participating American Legion battalion.