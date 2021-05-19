Florida had 836 boating accidents in 2020, which is 113 more accidents than in 2019, a 16% increase. Of those 836 crashes, 402 involved collisions, and 44% of them were due to operator inattention or failing to maintain a proper lookout, according to the recently released 2020 Boating Accident Statistical Report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“A leading contributor to boating accidents is the operator’s inattention or failure to maintain a proper lookout, said Lt. Seth Wagner, FWC Boating and Waterways Section. “Many operators believe they are looking around but they are not recognizing potential hazards or are distracted by dividing their attention between things like electronic devices or other occupants in the boat.”
Last year, 79 people lost their lives in boating accidents, 14 more than the previous year. Since 2003, falling overboard has been the leading type of fatal accident, with drowning the leading cause of death. Of the drowning victims, 88% were not wearing a life jacket.
Today’s boaters can choose from several models of light and comfortable, inflatable belt-pack or over-the-shoulder life jackets that can be worn while fishing or enjoying the sun. Events can happen quickly and unexpectedly, and boaters might not have time to grab their life jacket before finding themselves in the water, the FWC warns.
“It is important for boaters to keep in mind that a vessel should be treated with the same responsibility as a car or truck, so everyone can enjoy Florida’s beautiful waters,” Wagner said.
The FWC is responsible for reviewing, analyzing and compiling boating accident data for the state. For a copy of the report, visit MyFWC.com and select “Boating,” “Safety & Education” then “Recreational Boating Accidents.”