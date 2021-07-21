For Alex and Jessie Weissman, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a golden opportunity. July 2021 has continued that success.
It was July 1, 2020 when the couple opened up their business, Comic Controllers, inside the Downtown Exchange, 637 Eighth St., in downtown Clermont. The Downtown Exchange is a site where a number of small businesses have set up shop.
For the Weissmans, Comic Controllers proved to be such a success that the couple quickly realized it would only be a matter of time before they would outgrow their space and outgrow it they did, perhaps faster than expected.
Opportunity may have also played a hand in the decision for them to move diagonally across the street to 628 Eighth St. this past July. That’s when the space became available when the previous business that occupied the space, moved out.
“We’ve always wanted to have our own store,” said Jessie. With the larger space, they made an addition, Pop Culture Soda Shoppe, which is billed as “Specialty drinks, craft sodas … and nostalgia.”
It is a nice complement to the main business, which is a place for gamers who want to buy or order custom painted game controllers.
“We started custom painting controllers while in high school,” said Jessie. She added it is her husband Alex who is the artist. She is more the sales and marketing member of their operation, as well as appears to be the day-to-day operations manager as Alex is a commercial pilot with a Boston-based carrier affiliated with Delta Airlines. (Prior to establishing Comic Controllers, she was the sales and marketing representative for a local DJ.
BESIDES GAME CONTROLS
Custom designed controllers are not the only merchandise for sale. Along one wall, tables and counter space are a variety of merchandise related to the video gaming industry.
There are also several monitors in which people can play, including a large screen device.
“Available are Nintendo NES, Super Nintendo NES, Sega Genesis, Play Station, X Box and (on the large screen) Nintendo Switch,” Jessie said.
In addition, there will be special events.
“We do tournaments all the time,” she said.
COOK(IES) CHOICE
There is another business that shares the space with Comic Controllers/Pop Culture Soda Shoppe, which is owned and run by Frank and Amy Anastasia: Sweet Cups Cheesecake & More.
Like the Weissmans, the Anastasias also were located inside the Downtown Exchange, but prior to that had their beginnings at the Farmer’s Market before advancing. It soon became obvious that they, too, realized the need for larger space, so when approached, they jumped at the opportunity to move across the street.
Also like the Weissmans, the pandemic are a reason they now are in business. Frank was a cast member at Disney World. Amy retired after 20 years teaching elementary school in Orange County, grades kindergarten or second.
(I CAN’T GET NO) SATISFACTION
Frank claims the title of cook, which he said is a passion. He also has a “cookie sweet tooth.”
“I could never get my craving filled,” he said. Frustrated, he took matters into his own hands and began developing his own concoctions. “I put in 25 hours to work the recipe.”
That recipe includes only the best of ingredients, among them Ghiradelli Chocolate.
At present there are four varieties of the morsels, with cookie weighing close to a pound each:
Oatmeal raisin
Chocolate chip
Chocolate chocolate chip
Chocolate walnut
He said Sweet Cups would soon be rolling out a specialty cookie of the week in addition to the four standards.
Amy is the one in charge of cheesecake and the presentation is unique. Instead of regular slices of the delight, the ones available — ranging from 8-10 selections — come in jars.
Their success continues growing and there is a following.
“It’s been awesome,” said Frank.
WANT TO GO?
Comic Controllers/Pop Culture Soda Shoppe and Sweet Cups Cheesecake & More is located at 628 Eighth St.
Hours of operation are:
Monday-Tuesday: CLOSED
Wednesday-Thursday: noon-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: noon-9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Comic Controllers is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The email is info@comiccontrollers.com. The phone number is 407-476-1323.
Sweet Cups Cheesecake and more is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@sweetcupschef. The phone number is 352-717-4243.