Installation of the Clermont Garden Club executive officers was held on May 19 at the club’s end of year luncheon. A general meeting was held, followed by a buffet lunch, installation ceremony and member recognition.
The installation ceremony was officiated by Arlene Rand, member recognition chairwoman. Members receiving recognition were Denise Palermo, most active new member; Barbara Williams, outstanding member; and Alice Barrows and Pat Richardson, who received honorary member awards.
A Golden Rose was presented to each executive member by Sandy Eckstein to celebrate the occasion.
Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) organization involved in the local community through “yard of the month” recognitions, “plant of the month” loans to the Cooper Memorial Library and various other outreach efforts.
For more information on becoming a member or for clubhouse rental opportunities, visit www.clermontgardenclub.com.