The Kiwanis Club of South Lake was pleased to welcome Lt. Gary Schindele, USNSCC Commanding Oficer, to speak at the March 31 meeting; and to present him with a check to help support the Clermont Battalion of the Navy Sea Cadets.
The US Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is a federally chartered non-profit youth organization for students ages 10 through high school graduation.
The cadets meet one weekend a month during the school year at the Clermont Police Headquarters where they participate in a variety of hands-on outdoor training events, and they participate year-round in community service projects.
During school vacations, the cadets have the opportunity to train around the country on U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships and shore stations, and even have opportunities to train in other countries. The program is sponsored by the Navy League of the United States and is supported by both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. Locally, the Clermont battalion is sponsored by the Clermont Police Department.
It is only through donations that the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps is possible. For more information about the Clermont Battalion of the Navy Sea Cadets, or to make a donation please visit clermontbattalion.com
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. Stop by and check us out. For additional information about Kiwanis, visit kcosl.org or Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.