Read to Sydney, a local organization founded by Thom Battisto to help children who have reading difficulties, recently was the recipient of a $3,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.
The funds will help Battisto achieve his goal of taking Read to Sydney on the road with a mobile operation that can travel to various community events and school locations. The operation includes purchase of a cargo-type van that can be retrofitted as a mini library and a home away from home for the organization’s service dog, Toby.