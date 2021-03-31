Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society wants people to think about the value of citations in family tree research – and why they are so important.
April 8, the group is presenting “Who Says So? Genealogical Documentation,” an online program led by guest speaker Diana Crisman Smith that will explain what needs to be sourced and how to create a citation in easy-to-understand terms, along with sources for more information.
Registration to join the free 6 p.m. presentation on Zoom is necessary, so visit PastfindersSLC.org for details.