Forecasters predict 2020 Atlantic hurricane activity will be well above average. Are you planning to use a generator if you lose power?
If so, SECO Energy offers safety tips when using a generator during power outages.
Before purchasing a generator, learn the difference between stationary and portable generators. Stationary generators are permanently affixed with an approved disconnect and transfer switch. This switch isolates a home’s circuits from SECO Energy’s electric system. This isolation is critical to eliminate the risk of electricity backfeeding onto SECO’s lines. Installing a stationary generator and disconnect and transfer switch is not a do-it-yourself job.
Portable generators are more common and less expensive than stationary generators. Homeowners use extension cords to plug appliances directly in to the portable generator. When major weather events cause extended power outages, homeowners often utilize generators.
Generators emit the deadly, colorless, odorless gas carbon monoxide. Thousands of people die each year from CO poisoning. Never run a generator in an enclosed area such as a house, garage or covered porch. Never place a generator outside of an open window where CO can leach into the home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends installing a battery-operated CO detector in your home. Choose an area where the sound of the alarm will wake the home’s inhabitants, such as outside of bedroom doorways.
Never operate a generator in the rain – you can be shocked or killed. Plug appliances directly into the portable generator or use an extension cord to prevent electric shock. If using extension cords, choose a heavy-duty outdoor extension cord with a watt or amp rating equal to the sum of the appliance. Examine extension cords for cuts, tears or frays – replace damaged extension cords.
Fuel the generator safely to avoid fires. Do not fuel a generator while it’s in operation. Gasoline and diesel fuel should be stored in approved containers and out of the reach of children. Extinguish all flames, including cigarettes, during fueling. Stage a fully charged fire extinguisher near the generator.
Generator engine parts are scorching hot while the machine is running and take time to cool after the machine is off. Touching engine parts can result in severe burns. Keep children away from running generators. If the generator is faulty, contact a qualified technician for repair or service. Repairing or servicing a generator is a job best left to a professional. Test the generator at the start of hurricane season.
For more information about generator safety, visit SECOEnergy.com.